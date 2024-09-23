Tensions flared late last night on September 22 at Shri Shri Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital in Gormur, Majuli, following the death of a 74-year-old cancer patient, leading to an altercation between the patient's relatives and the hospital staff.



The patient, identified as Digen Halder, was brought to the hospital in a critical state, but despite medical efforts, he passed away during treatment, igniting a violent response from his family.

According to an ICU technician present during the incident, the medical team tried their best to stabilize the severely ill patient. "The patient was in an extremely critical condition when he was admitted," the technician shared. "He died while we were attempting to connect the cannula for saline infusion. I had just begun conducting an ECG test when the patient's relatives turned aggressive. They punched me, hit me with sandals, and even used a mobile phone to strike me. They dragged me from the ICU to the Emergency unit while creating chaos throughout the hospital."

The violence left the hospital's medical staff shaken, with several doctors and nurses fearing for their safety. One of the nurses recounted the harrowing experience, expressing frustration over the lack of understanding from the patient’s family. "They didn’t give us a chance to explain that the patient had already passed away. Our resident doctor responded immediately after hearing about the situation, but the relatives were unwilling to cooperate. They chased us and severely assaulted two of our nurses. We are healthcare providers, but we are also human. We need security too. No medical professional should be subjected to such treatment."

The escalating tension further resulted in vandalism, as the patient’s relatives damaged medical equipment in the ICU, causing additional distress for other patients. "The cancer patient was in a very critical condition, also suffering from diarrhea," a resident doctor on duty explained. "After initial treatment in the emergency ward, he was transferred to the ICU, but he passed away while the nurses were trying to connect the cannula. The patient’s relatives, without understanding the gravity of the situation, attacked our staff. Their actions not only disrupted medical services but also harassed other patients."

In response to the outbreak of violence, local law enforcement swiftly intervened, deploying a large police team to restore order. Three of the patient’s relatives were detained for their involvement in the attack on the hospital personnel.

This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of medical professionals, as healthcare workers increasingly find themselves at the receiving end of violent outbursts during emotionally charged situations.

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