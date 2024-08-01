Representatives from the Meetei and Hmar communities of Jiribam District convened a crucial meeting today at the Group Centre CRPF, Dayapur. The meeting, held at 11:00 AM, was moderated by the Jiribam District Administration, with key officials including the DC-Jiribam, DIG CRPF Jiribam, Sr. SP-Jiribam, Commandant 39 Assam Rifles, and Commandant 87 Bn CRPF in attendance.

The discussions aimed to address ongoing tensions and promote stability in the region. The meeting resulted in a series of agreements aimed at ensuring peace and cooperation:

- Both communities committed to making full efforts to restore normalcy and prevent any further incidents of arson and firing.

- An agreement was reached to extend full cooperation to all security forces operating in the area.

- Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement within the district.

- It was decided that the next meeting will be scheduled post-August 15, 2024, to review progress and continue discussions.