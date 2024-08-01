Assam: Meetei and Hmar communities agree to peaceful measures in Dayapur meeting
The discussions aimed to address ongoing tensions and promote stability in the region.
Representatives from the Meetei and Hmar communities of Jiribam District convened a crucial meeting today at the Group Centre CRPF, Dayapur. The meeting, held at 11:00 AM, was moderated by the Jiribam District Administration, with key officials including the DC-Jiribam, DIG CRPF Jiribam, Sr. SP-Jiribam, Commandant 39 Assam Rifles, and Commandant 87 Bn CRPF in attendance.
The discussions aimed to address ongoing tensions and promote stability in the region. The meeting resulted in a series of agreements aimed at ensuring peace and cooperation:
- Both communities committed to making full efforts to restore normalcy and prevent any further incidents of arson and firing.
- An agreement was reached to extend full cooperation to all security forces operating in the area.
- Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement within the district.
- It was decided that the next meeting will be scheduled post-August 15, 2024, to review progress and continue discussions.
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