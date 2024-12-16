A meeting was held today, December 16 at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Kamrup to address the preparation and updating of the Panchayat Electoral Roll ahead of the upcoming Panchayat Elections. The meeting, chaired by Susanta Kumar Dutta, District Development Commissioner of Kamrup, focused on ensuring that the electoral roll is accurate and up-to-date.

During the session, Dutta highlighted the key responsibilities of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Gaon Panchayat Secretaries in ensuring the publication of a correct electoral roll. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that all eligible voters are included and that no duplicate entries are made. He also instructed EROs, AEROs, and Gaon Panchayat Secretaries to carefully check the mapping of polling stations following the delimitation of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad constituencies.

Several other significant issues were discussed, including the proper disposal of claims and objections and the verification of polling stations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Bhupali Kashyap, Election Officer, Kamrup, along with other Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Gaon Panchayat Secretaries.

It is important to note that the Draft Electoral Roll for the 13 Development Blocks of Kamrup District was published on December 11, 2024. Citizens can submit claims and objections until December 21, 2024, with claims and objections being disposed of between December 22 and December 26, 2024. The final Electoral Roll is set to be published on December 28, 2024.

Interested citizens can submit their claims and objections using Form (A) for inclusion, Form (B) for deletion or objection to inclusion, and Form (C) for correction. These forms can also be submitted online through the official website: [https://ermssec.assam.gov.in/](https://ermssec.assam.gov.in/).