MARGHERITA: In connection with the upcoming Municipality Elections to be held in the Margherita Municipal Board and Digboi Municipal Board, a meeting was conducted at the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil).

Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC of Margherita Sub-division chaired the meeting which was attended by the representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress(INC) and Asom Gana Parishad from Margherita and Digboi.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom in meeting appealed to all the political parties to co-operate with the administration for smooth and peaceful conduct of elections in both the boards and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and refrain from all corrupt practices and offences under the Election Laws.

It is to be mentioned that the total number of eligible voters is 23,990 (11,856 female and 12,134 male) under 10 wards.

The polls will be conducted in 30 polling stations under Margherita board and 20 polling stations under Digboi Board.

The last date for filing nomination is 15th february from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and counting of the votes will be done on 9th March.

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