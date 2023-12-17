Muga Silk being the pride of Assam and its geographical endemicity holds prime importance in Vanya Sericulture. Seed is the backbone of the sericulture industry, the production of disease-free quality silkworm seed and its supply on time is a prerequisite for sustainable development of sericulture in any area. Availability of quality seed significantly contributes toward the success of cocoon yield and plays a pivotal role in enhancing the envisaged raw silk production.

While Vanya production already contributes to one-third of the total raw silk production in the country, it has the potential for socio-economic upliftment and further enables gender equity. North East has the unique distinction of being the only region producing four varieties of silk viz., Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Muga and Eri. These silks are eco-friendly, natural silks of India portraying the unique and distinctive craft, culture, and folklore of tribals and hill folks.

Recently, Muga Reshom Krishi Mela, 2023 organised by Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization (MESSO), Guwahati in Central Silk Board (CSB) complex, Khanapara, Guwahati on 14 December 2023 for the holistic development of sericulture farmers of North Eastern India. The event witnessed the participation of more than 380 farmers, delegates from the scientific and academic fraternity, Department of Sericulture, Govt. of Assam delegates, Scientists, and staff of Central Silk Board Guwahati. The program was graced by Chief guest Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS, Secretary, Department of Finance, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Govt. of Assam. Guest of honour for the program was Dr Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman, Pollution Control Board, Assam. The special guests on the occasion were Lakheshwar Saikia, IRTS, Chief Commercial Manager, NE Frontier Railways, Guwahati; Dr R Murugesan, Director NIRD-NERC Guwahati and Professor Ashish K Mukherjee, Director, IASST, Guwahati.

Chief Guest Dilip Kumar Borah emphasized that the region, comprising 8 States, contributes almost 100% Muga silk, Oak Tasar and 99% Eri silk production in the country. The Central Silk Board is commemorating 75 years of service to the nation year in the silk sector.

Borah also talked about how to utilize vacant land for sericulture activities, initiatives for decreasing carbon footprint, and developmental policies which will benefit the farmers of Assam.

During the inaugural session, Dr. K. Neog, Director MESSO briefed the role and importance of MESSO in the muga and eri industry.

Lakheshwar Saikia talked about “vocal for local” & One Station One Product concept and how it can hugely boost the sericulture industry in Assam and other NE states.

Dr R Murugesan highlighted the role of women and youth empowerment in sericulture as an apt model for added revenue generation across the value chain.

Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra talked about the effect of climate change in sericulture and the policy decisions to tackle the same.

Dr Jogesh Deuri, Retd Director, BTC and Assam Gaurav awardee also emphasized on scaling the ericulture activities in the region.

Apart from this galaxy of distinguished guests viz. senior Retd Scientists Dr PK Das, Dr BK Singh, Dr P Borpujari, Dr B T Kakati, Sri B Choudhary, Dr JCD Phukan, Dr LN Kakati, also joined the program and addressed the issues raised by farmers and provided them with practical solutions that will benefit them in long run.

This Resham Krishi Mela served as a good platform for discussions with seri farmers, researchers, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs for realizing the dream of making Vanya sericulture Atmanirbhar and enormous employment and income generation potentials make it one of the most appropriate tools for a profit-making enterprise which would bring prosperity to lakhs of families associated with itin an agrarian economy like India. During the program 6 progressive muga farmers from Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated and given a cash award of Rs. 5,000 each.

On this occasion, an exhibition was also arranged in the CSB Complex for the public.