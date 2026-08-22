Assam-Meghalaya agree on 48-hour plan to evacuate stranded vehicles and passengers, 15 FIRs filed over Shillong violence

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday, August 22 agreed on a series of measures to restore normalcy and ensure the safe movement of tourists, passengers and vehicles following the violence reported in Shillong on August 19.

The decisions were taken at a joint meeting at the Koinadhara State Guest House in Guwahati, chaired by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Dr S. Dhar and Assam Minister Atul Bora. Senior officials from both states attended the meeting, which lasted more than three hours.

The Meghalaya government expressed regret over the August 19 incidents and assured Assam that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the violence.

Speaking after the meeting, Dhar said a special team had been constituted to identify those involved in the incidents. He said 15 FIRs had so far been registered and that those arrested would face legal proceedings.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said Meghalaya had arrested three KSU leaders, including its president and secretary, in connection with the violence. He added that five persons allegedly involved in attacks on Assam-registered vehicles had been identified.

According to Bora, the Meghalaya government had facilitated the return of more than 300 Assam-registered vehicles that had been stranded in the state. He said Assam vehicles travelling through Meghalaya would be provided security escorts to ensure their safe passage.

Over 3,770 Assam vehicles escorted back

A major focus of the meeting was the coordinated movement of stranded vehicles and passengers from Meghalaya to Assam.

The Meghalaya government said more than 3,770 Assam-registered vehicles had already been escorted safely into Assam. The Assam Control Room received 54 distress calls involving 175 people, including passengers travelling in 22 private vehicles and five tourist vehicles.

Meghalaya's Control Room, meanwhile, received 379 distress calls and has been assisting people seeking safe transit.

Around 400-500 vehicles that had earlier been stranded in Meghalaya have also crossed key transit points, including the Umiam Lake stretch.

The two governments decided that passengers and vehicles still stranded in Meghalaya would be escorted safely to Assam within the next 48 hours. A dedicated exercise will be undertaken to assist tourists and vehicle operators seeking to return to Assam.

Permanent mechanism proposed for border issues

The two states also discussed measures to address recurring inter-State border-related issues.

Bora said a permanent committee comprising administrative officials, police personnel and local representatives from both states would be constituted to address issues along the border and prevent similar incidents.

Both governments also appealed to groups involved in the ongoing agitations to withdraw their protests and support the restoration of normalcy.

A dedicated coordination mechanism between the Inspector General of Special Branch, Assam, and the Inspector General of Law and Order, Meghalaya, will also be established. Dedicated helplines and an online support system will be activated to locate stranded people and facilitate their evacuation.

The mechanism will remain operational until the situation returns to normal.

District-level joint committees to be formed

The states further agreed to establish permanent district-level joint committees involving the Deputy Commissioner of Nongpoh and the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, along with police officials from both districts.

The committees will address day-to-day issues arising along the inter-State border and facilitate coordination between the two administrations.

A separate joint committee comprising transport officials from both states and representatives of tourist vehicle associations will also be constituted. The panel will facilitate and regulate tourist vehicle movement and work towards safeguarding the shared tourism interests of Assam and Meghalaya.

The two governments agreed to ensure safe transit for vehicles travelling between different parts of Assam through Meghalaya, including those travelling between the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. Similar arrangements will be made for people travelling between different parts of Meghalaya through Assam.

The Meghalaya government also reiterated that it would take responsibility for the safety and security of tourists and vehicles from Assam and other parts of India during their stay and movement within the state