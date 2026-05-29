Assam, Meghalaya agree to expedite boundary resolution process: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 29 said Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to expedite the ongoing boundary demarcation process to arrive at a lasting solution to the long-pending inter-state border issue.

Sarma made the remarks after welcoming Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

“It was an honour to welcome the enterprising Chief Minister of Meghalaya and my dear brother Conrad Sangma ji to Lok Sewa Bhawan today,” Sarma posted on social media platform X.

The Assam Chief Minister said the two leaders held “excellent discussions” and made progress on several long-standing legacy issues between the neighbouring states.

“On the boundary demarcation process, we agreed to expedite the ongoing process and bring a lasting solution to this matter,” Sarma said.

He further stated that Assam and Meghalaya are collaborating in multiple sectors in the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat” and are exploring synergies aimed at boosting the growth trajectory of the Northeast, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi often refers to as the “Ashtalakshmi region”.