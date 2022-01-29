GUWAHATI: The Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) threatened to go court over the Assam-Meghalaya border deal where CM’s of both the two states suggested division of 6 of the 12 disputed border areas between them with the help of a give-and-take formula of swapping land. ASM alleged that two ‘satras’ and over 20 ‘naamghars’ (prayer houses) located in Assam will go to Meghalaya as part of the recent deal between the two states to sort out border disputes.

As per the recommendations, of the total 36.79 sq km disputed land in six areas-Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra--Assam will get 18.51 sq km while Meghalaya will get 18.28 sq km. The recommendations, which sought to end the five-decade old border row between the two neighbours, were approved earlier by the cabinets of both the states.

“We have learnt that due to this deal, two ‘satras’ and over 20 ‘naamghars’, which are very much part of Assam will be handed over to Meghalaya. This is totally unacceptable to us and we won’t allow it,” said Kusum Kumar Mahanta, general secretary of ASM.

As per the details available of the deal between the two states, of the total 1.57 sq km disputed area in Boklapara, 1.01 sq km will be part of Assam while the rest 0.56 sq km go to Meghalaya.