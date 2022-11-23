In the latest development to the Assam-Meghalaya border firing which claimed the lives of six people, the Assam cabinet on November 23, appointed Justice Rumi Phukan to conduct the probe.

Further, as per reports, the judicial probe report on the matter will be out in 60 days.

On the other hand, the mortal remains of the Assam Forest Guard Bidya Singh Doley who was among the 6 who lost their lives in the firing incident at Mukroh along the Assam Meghalaya border are expected to be handed over to his family today.

"For the first time a cabinet meeting was held at Assam house in Delhi, wherein, the cabinet has urged Justice Rumi Phukan to conduct a probe into the Assam-Meghalaya border firing incident," said Assam Cabinet Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah said while addressing the media.

The cabinet has also decided that the CBI to intervene in the matter as the incident has been reported from both the states of Meghalaya and Assam.

The minister also said that the cabinet has also approved the holiday list for the year 2023, wherein, 38 days are marked as gazetted holidays, 30 restricted holidays, and two-half holidays.

The cabinet has also approved to the construction of a Sericulture college in Titabor, for which Rs 22.50 crore has been earmarked by the government of Assam.

Taking to his social media handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a Cabinet meeting today, we expressed deep concern and condolences at the death of 6 persons and injuries caused to several others in an unfortunate police-civilian conflict situation in West Karbi Anglong.

We decided to request Hon Justice Smt Rumi Phukan, Retd Judge of Gauhati HC, to conduct a judicial probe into facts & circumstances that led to the incident & conclude the enquiry within 60 days.

Our Cabinet also decided to hand over the related police investigation to CBI.

We advised Police to restrain the use of lethal weapons while dealing with the civilian population. SOPs for Police as well as Forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such a situation. All police stations in charge will be properly sensitised on such matters."