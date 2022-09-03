Arjun Chetry, general member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) to settle the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, a team of cabinet sub-committee will visit Lumpi area on 10th September and they will sit in a discussion with the local public of the Lumpi area said today in a public meeting Lower Lumpi that was held along with leaders of Ex- UGPO (United Gorkha Peoples Organisation).

Chetry said, "I have come to know from special sources that the around 50 years long pending border dispute settlement in the second phase, our Minister Atul Bora and Boko Constituency MLA Nandita Das led a team along with the same level team of Assam's counterpart Meghalaya will visit the Lumpi area."

"Our Gorkha people living in Assam's Lumpi area have requested to the Assam government not to give an inch of Assam's Lumpi areas land to Meghalaya. Otherwise, people of the Lumpi area are ready to fight for their land in the Supreme Court", he further added.

"People of the Lumpi area will meet the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the chairman of the subcommittee Atul Bora not to give Assam's land to Meghalaya. Our Gorkha Kalyan Committee, All Assam Gorkha Students Union, and other Gorkha committees already met with Minister Atul Bora and gave him the details of the Lumpi area with a Map. So far till now, we do not understand our Assam government's decision," Chetry added.

He also alleged on Meghalaya government and said, "after the field survey by the committees, both state CMs will sit in on a discussion, and then the final decision will be taken. But we Gorkha people are confused with Meghalaya because in the first phase decision after signing the MoU, Meghalaya still demands back some villages from Assam. So it is already proven how much we Assam people can believe in Meghalaya."

Lastly, he said, "In upcoming days, if the Meghalaya government demands Assam's land or the Assam government gives land to Meghalaya or takes this kind of decision, we people of Assam will not sit peacefully."

Gorkha people from eight villages in the Lumpi area took part in this public meeting which was held in Lower Lumpi.