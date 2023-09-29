Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma will meet in Guwahati to address the two states' current border issues.

The Chief Minister Level discussions between Assam and Meghalaya will be held at the State Guest House in Khanapara and will focus on the 'Difference of Area'.

Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Affairs, told the media that the two Chief Ministers will meet this week.

Tynsong went on to say that the issue had been raised with the Assam administration and that a joint meeting had taken place yesterday to resolve the border clashes.

It should be noted that a border meeting was held on Thursday in Lapangap village. Both the Deputy Commission and the Superintendent of Police from West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts attended the conference.



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Border magistrates from both districts, as well as village representatives from both states, attended the conference. The group discussed several aspects of restoring peace and normality in the area.

Previously, on September 13, both Chief Ministers met in Shillong on the sidelines of an event, where they also addressed the border problem. Then-Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma will meet in Guwahati in the first or second week of October.

It should be noted that both Chief Ministers are working on confidence-building measures to ensure that no disagreements arise when they jointly tour the regions of contention. So far, Assam and Meghalaya have partially settled six of the twelve areas of contention.

In March of last year, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma inked a "historic" agreement in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to officially terminate disputes in six sectors that had been taken up for resolution in the first phase.