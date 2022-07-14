A Peace Committee was established on Wednesday, July 13, in Upper Tarabari village (Assam) to resolve the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, in front of the administrations of both states.

On Monday night, some Meghalaya supporters threatened Assam supporter, causing them to flee in panic.

About 150 members of the Garo tribe, including old people, pregnant women, and children, abandoned their village in the Upper Tarabari region.

Pitdon Sangma, the village headman of Upper Tarabari village, while sheltering the people who fled their villages alleged that Meghalaya supporting residents of the village had threatened Assam supporters and demanded Rs 5,000 from them.

An official group comprising the Boko PS Officer in Charge Phanindra Nath, Boko Revenue Circle Officer Diwas Bordoloi, Hahim Outpost in-charge Bikram Basumatary, West Khasi Hills District Sub Inspector Goalon K. Sangma from Meghalaya, and a group of local All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) members with CRPF, Assam, and Meghalaya Police personnel appeared in the playground of Upper Tarabari village.

The team arrived in the Upper Tarabari area after traversing 10 kilometres of a hilly route in small trucks and on foot. The team planned on gathering of supporters from Assam and Meghalaya. Participants at the meeting came from the Upper Tarabari area's Watre Rongchang, Balsrik, and Walkam.

Goalon K. Sangma, an official from the Meghalaya Police, presided over the gathering and urged everyone to maintain peace.

The Meghalaya Police and Assam Police officers shook hands during the meeting and made a commitment that if a border issue arises in the future, both administrations will take the appropriate measures to settle the issue amicably.

It needs mention here that supporters of Meghalaya are pleading with the team to release the three individuals who were arrested a week ago after extorting money from Assam supporters illegally.

Regarding this, Boko PS OC Phanindra Nath informed the general public a decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with the laws of the land.

A six-person peace committee representing supporters of Assam and Meghalaya who are all from the Upper Tarabari area has been established during the conference.

The Upper Tarabari area's border-related issues would be handled by this peace committee, which will be under the supervision of both the Assam and Meghalaya governments, according to Circle Officer Diwas Bordoloi.

The members of the peace committee are Marjan Sangma, Lingbat Marak, Barminton Sangma, and Kraison Marak wherein Luwin Marak will be serving as its president and Rottal Sangma will be serving as its secretary.