The Regional Committees of both the states of Assam and Meghalaya held a meeting at the State Guest House No 1, Koinadhora, Guwahati.

The deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, among other officials of Kamrup and concerning Meghalaya districts from both states were present.

The meeting held a discussion on border issues in three regions concerning Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts.

On the otherhand, DCs from both states will submit a preliminary report and based on that a meeting of the regional committees will be held on August 25 next.



Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border issue: Regional committees hold meeting in East Jaintia Hills

Today, attended a meeting of the Regional Committees of both the states concerning Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts of Assam, at State Guest House No. 1, Koinadhora, Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/XZFVrXiVUe — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) July 22, 2023

The regional committees will also jointly visit the West Dimoria region on August 26.

Earlier in July 15, to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya issue a meeting was held at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School's Auditorium at Umkiang of East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai from the Assam government side.

Speaking to the media, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "Today's meeting was held with regards to one village with regards to Assam-Meghalaya border dispute...based on the discussion it was decided that both the committee will come up with a neutral report by which people of both the states are happy."



