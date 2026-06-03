Assam-Meghalaya border villages reach landmark agreement on land disputes

In a significant development aimed at strengthening peace and stability along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, representatives of two border villages reached a mutually agreed understanding on long-standing land and agricultural issues during a high-level meeting held at an Assam Police temporary camp in West Karbi Anglong district.

The meeting brought together senior representatives of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the Government of Meghalaya to address concerns affecting residents of Tapat village in Assam and Lapangap village in Meghalaya. The discussions focused primarily on resolving disputes related to agricultural activities and ensuring peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

The talks were led by Chief Executive Member of KAAC and MLA Dr. Tuliram Ronghang and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, legislators, Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Councils, and senior administrative and police officials from both states.

Under the agreement reached during the meeting, residents of Lapangap village will continue cultivating their traditional agricultural land in the plains and foothill areas of Tapat, including land previously purchased from Karbi residents. In turn, Karbi farmers from Tapat will be allowed to cultivate seasonal crops such as banana, pineapple and ginger in adjoining hilly and sloping areas without interference.

Both sides also committed to maintaining peace, harmony and law and order in the border region. The agreement was formally endorsed by representatives of the two villages, with Dr. Ronghang and Dhar signing the document as witnesses.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Ronghang said the understanding acknowledged the long-standing agricultural practices of both communities while safeguarding the rights of local residents. He noted that the discussions were conducted in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a shared commitment to preventing future disputes.

Deputy Chief Minister Dhar welcomed the outcome and said the agreement would help strengthen peace and mutual trust between the people of Tapat and Lapangap. He stated that the objective of the discussions was to facilitate peaceful agricultural activities and ensure stability in the region.

The Assam-Meghalaya border has witnessed periodic tensions and disputes over the years. Officials from both sides described Tuesday’s agreement as a constructive step that allows residents to continue their traditional farming practices while broader boundary-related issues continue to be addressed through discussions between the two state governments.

Authorities expressed hope that the understanding would serve as a model for cooperation and contribute to lasting peace and improved relations in the inter-state border region.