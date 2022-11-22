The Assam government has ordered a judicial probe into today’s (November 22) firing incident which claimed 6 lives including one forest guard from the state.

According to reports, a forest guard from Assam who was killed in the clash has been identified as Bidya Singh Lekhte.

Meanwhile, addressing the media Meghalaya CM said “I have spoken to the Assam CM, our discussion was very brief and has assured that whatever can be done by the Assam government and whatever cooperation is required the Assam CM will give his support".

Notably, tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards. Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people have been reported dead including one Assam forest guard.

As per sources, a retired Gauhati High Court judge will be conducting the enquiry into the firing incident.

Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed outside Assam House in Shillong to prevent any untoward incident post the violence that flared up along Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 following a firing incident that claimed 6 lives, including one Assam forest guard.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called for an emergency meeting with all village headmen and religious leaders and have ordered a judicial probe as well.

Condemning the act of Assam Police and forest guards, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has initiated all steps to ‘ensure justice and action taken against all those responsible for the act’.

The CM also remarked that following the incident all festivals in Meghalaya including the Cherry Blossom Festival have been cancelled and the government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the departed.

Further, a cabinet meeting will take place later today (November 22) to take the next course of action with respect to the incident.

"We have noted down 4-5 points but we shall be meeting the Union Home Minister and apprise him of the incident," the CM added.

Speaking on the ongoing border talks with the Assam-Meghalaya, CM Sangma said that with this incident, the border talks which are also important will impact both states.

On asked about that no Meghalaya Police were seen on the spot, CM said that the Meghalaya Police were there but were outnumbered by the Assam Police.

“The Mukroh Village does not fall under disputed area but the village very much falls within Meghalaya”, said CM.