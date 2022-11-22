Following the violent incident that broke out in Mukroh on November 22 which claimed 6 lives including one forest guard from the state, Assam Police transfers Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong district Imdad Ali.

As per the latest reports, the Assam government has decided to hand over the case to the central agency.

Earlier in the day on November 22, the Assam government had ordered a judicial probe into the incident wherein a retired judge of Gauhati High Court was supposed to investigate the matter.

Tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people have been reported dead including one Assam forest guard.

As per sources, a retired Gauhati High Court judge will be conducting the enquiry into the firing incident.

Central Reserve Police Force has been deployed outside Assam House in Shillong to prevent any untoward incident post the violence that flared up along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 following a firing incident that claimed 6 lives, including one Assam forest guard.