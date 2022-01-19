GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma will meet meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to finalise the draft resolution of inter-state border dispute.

Meghalaya CM informed that the matter will now be forwarded to Union Home ministry for further action.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with various political parties and organisations, including student bodies, of the state to apprise them about the progress made by the two states to sort out the border issue amicably.