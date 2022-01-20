GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that he along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to submit the recommendation of the two Northeastern states for resolving the boundary dispute in six areas.

Speaking to the media, Sangma said the meeting will be held in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Sangma made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya cabinet which approved the recommendations of the three regional committees set up by his government on the boundary dispute.

The recommendations of the regional committees of Meghalaya and those of the Assam government will be given to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further actions, he said.