Two motorcycle thieves were arrested in Byrnihat through a joint operation between Assam and Meghalaya police forces.

The suspects, Hilbat Sangma, 30, and Jipilson A Marak, 28, were arrested by officers from Guwahati's Hatigaon Police Station.

During the arrest, police recovered a modified tool allegedly used in the thefts. Authorities believe this tool played a crucial role in their motorcycle theft operations across state lines.

The arrest highlights growing cooperation between state police forces in India's northeastern region to combat interstate vehicle theft. Police officials have launched a detailed investigation to uncover potential links to other motorcycle thefts in the area.

Both suspects are currently in custody as investigators work to determine the full scope of their operations and identify possible accomplices.