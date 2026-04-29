Assam-Meghalaya joint operation leads to arrest of three in Umiam ATM theft case

In a coordinated interstate operation, Assam’s Barpeta Police, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, arrested three alleged criminals linked to an ATM lifting and robbery case registered at Umiam Police Station in Meghalaya earlier this month.

The accused were apprehended from different locations in Barpeta district on Tuesday, April 28 following a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiarul Hoque, Amzad Ali and Julhash Uddin. They were wanted in connection with Umiam Police Station Case No. 20(4)2026, registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 305(a), 331(4), 324(5), 61(2)(b), and 3(5).

The case relates to an ATM lifting and robbery incident reported in Umiam, Meghalaya, on April 6.

Police sources stated that the joint team conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Barpeta district, resulting in the successful arrest of all three accused without any reported resistance.

Investigators suspect that the arrested men are part of an organised interstate network involved in ATM thefts and other property-related crimes across the region. Police officials said the criminal backgrounds and possible involvement of the accused in similar offences are currently under verification.

“These are not first-time offenders. Their involvement in multiple cases is being examined,” a senior police official said. He added that further interrogation is underway to identify additional members of the network and establish possible interstate links.

The accused are expected to be handed over to Meghalaya Police for further legal proceedings.

Authorities are also probing whether the group had conducted prior reconnaissance before carrying out the ATM lifting operation in Umiam.

Police officials said the operation reflects increasing coordination among northeastern states in tackling organised crime, particularly offences involving cross-border movement and financial theft.

They further reiterated their commitment to strengthening intelligence-sharing and surveillance mechanisms to curb such criminal activities in the region.