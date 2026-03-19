Assam–Meghalaya officials conduct joint inspection at Langpih ahead of polls

District authorities from Assam’s Kamrup and Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills on March 19 carried out a joint inspection of the Langpih border area to assess preparedness for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, officials said.

Langpih, also known as Lumpi, remains one of the six disputed areas where both Assam and Meghalaya claim administrative control, pending a final resolution of the inter-state boundary issue.

The inspection was led by Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, accompanied by senior police and civil officials from both sides. Among those present were Kamrup Superintendent of Police Subhashish Baruah and West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, along with other district officials.

A joint meeting was also held at Lower Lumpi with local residents to ensure that polling in the border village is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Mishra said that the proximity of Kamrup district’s border areas with Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi and West Khasi Hills districts makes inter-state coordination crucial for the smooth conduct of elections. He noted that around 15 polling stations are located in these sensitive areas, including Lumpi, Gamerimura, and Ukiam, falling under the Boko-Chaygaon and Palashbari Assembly constituencies.

Nayak stated that the meeting was aimed at ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place, adding that such coordinated efforts have helped maintain peaceful polling in the past.

Officials said discussions focused on ensuring smooth voting, deployment of adequate security personnel, and facilitation of voters residing along the inter-state border.

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.