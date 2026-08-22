Assam-Meghalaya officials hold high-level meeting over Shillong violence, Jorabat protests

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar held a high-level meeting with senior officials of both states in Guwahati on Saturday, August 22 to discuss the prevailing situation between Assam and Meghalaya following the recent violence in Shillong and protests at Jorabat.

The meeting came amid tensions between the neighbouring states after vehicles carrying tourists from Assam were allegedly attacked during a KSU black-flag protest in Shillong on August 19. Several vehicles were vandalised, with their windows and windshields smashed, while a number of tourists were reportedly injured.

Bora described the Shillong incident as “unwarranted and unfortunate” and said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken prompt action following the violence. He said Sarma had spoken to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who had entrusted Dhar with deliberating on the prevailing situation and exploring measures to ensure peace and smooth movement between the two states.

“I would like to appeal to people of both states to maintain peace and harmony because our relationship is very old,” Bora said.

The Shillong violence triggered protests by motor vehicle workers’ unions in Assam. Jorabat, a key entry point between Assam and Meghalaya, witnessed demonstrations from the following day, with protesters preventing Meghalaya-registered vehicles from entering Assam and, in several instances, forcing them to return.

The protests at Jorabat entered their third day on Friday, with demonstrators demanding compensation for vehicles damaged in Shillong and an apology from the authorities concerned. A substantial deployment of police and reserve police personnel was made in the area to prevent any escalation.

A protesting cab driver said the workers wanted a resolution to the issue as well as compensation for the damage caused to their vehicles. He also said any damage suffered by Meghalaya-registered vehicles during the protests should be compensated.

The driver questioned the security arrangements during the KSU protest in Shillong and said the deployment of police personnel at Jorabat had prevented damage to Meghalaya vehicles during the protests there.

The Shillong incident followed a KSU black-flag protest during which unidentified persons with covered faces allegedly targeted vehicles carrying tourists from Assam. Three senior KSU office-bearers — president Raymond Kharjana, vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar — were arrested late Wednesday night in connection with the violence.

On Thursday, Sarma said he had spoken to Sangma and that the immediate priority was to address the concerns of people from Assam who remained stranded in Meghalaya amid the tense situation.

The developments have also triggered calls for stronger action from organisations in Assam. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday called for an economic blockade and warned that Meghalaya residents living in Assam would be driven out if attacks on Assamese people in Shillong continued.

The latest meeting between senior representatives of the two states is expected to focus on restoring normal movement across the Assam-Meghalaya border and preventing further escalation. Bora has urged people on both sides not to allow isolated incidents to affect the longstanding relationship between the neighbouring states.