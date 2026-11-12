Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 12 attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya's Wangala Festival in Tura, using the occasion to underline the shared cultural heritage and historical ties between the two neighbouring states.

Sarma attended the 50th edition of the Garo community's traditional harvest festival as the chief guest at the Garo Heritage Village in West Garo Hills, where 1,000 drums and 2,000 dancers took part in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Assam chief minister said the festival offered an opportunity for Assam and Meghalaya to celebrate their shared heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties.

He said the relationship between the two states went beyond geographical boundaries and was rooted in shared history, culture and emotions.

Sarma also called on younger generations to preserve their mother tongues, traditions and cultural identities while embracing modern education, technology and professional opportunities.

Describing Wangala as an expression of indigenous knowledge and traditional wisdom, he said such festivals should not be viewed merely as cultural performances or tourism attractions, but recognised as living traditions that reflect communities' relationship with nature and their beliefs.

The golden jubilee celebrations mark 50 years of the festival, which began in 1975 at Chandmari Playground in Tura with 10 drums. The event was subsequently expanded to 100 drums following a suggestion by former Meghalaya chief minister Captain Williamson A Sangma.

Wangala, also known as the 100 Drums Festival, is the principal harvest festival of the Garo community. It is celebrated as an expression of gratitude for a bountiful harvest and features traditional music, dance and rituals.

Sarma also referred to Assam's initiatives for preserving indigenous faith and culture, pointing to the establishment of a dedicated department by his government for the purpose.

The festival is being celebrated from November 11 to 14. Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Timothy D Shira and Wangala Festival Committee president Ronald Reckman Sangma were among those present.