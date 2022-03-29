In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma sign an agreement to resolve a 50-year-old pending border dispute between their states.

“It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country”, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

“Firstly I want to thank HM Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma”, says Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma.

The chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma thanked all members of the committee and the officers from both states and promised to resolve further differences between the states at the earliest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several attempts to strengthen the northeast region since 2014. He congratulates the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, as well as their teams, on the signing of the agreement to end their border dispute.

“A 50-year-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been settled today. Six of the twelve points of dispute have been settled, accounting for nearly 70% of the total border. The remaining six points will be settled as soon as possible”, stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah.