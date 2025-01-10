36 individuals from Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and North Bengal have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2025 as representatives of the region’s contributions to Swarnim Bharat (Golden India).

The 36 are among 10,000 special guests invited from across the country. These special guests include women entrepreneurs, national award-winners, and beneficiaries of flagship government schemes.

Eight individuals have been invited from Assam, five from Meghalaya, 22 from Sikkim and one individual from North Bengal has been invited.

Particular emphasis has been given to inviting members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) actively working in areas such as income generation, environmental protection, health, nutrition, sanitation, Panchayati Raj institution convergence, and gender empowerment. Priority has been accorded to those who have not visited Delhi before.

During their visit, these special guests will not only witness the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade but also visit iconic landmarks, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalay.

Additionally, they will engage in interactive sessions with key government ministers, deepening their understanding of India's heritage and ongoing governance initiatives.

List of individuals from Assam:

(BRO-Road construction workers) - Manoj Kumar Sah

(Textile handicrafts) - Aprika Rabha (national awardee)

(WCD Handicrafts) - Sunali Timungpi, Sumi Boruah, Rabeya Mazumder, Lalita Kormokar, Bibhu Kalita, Monjit Sharma - CDPO, Nowboicha ICDS Project (WCD Handicrafts)



Meghalaya:

(WCD Handicrafts) - Grethilla R. Marak, Bibiana Dkhar, Julida Dkhar, Darihun Pyngrope, Wenylia Merceeds D. Sangma

Sikkim:

(Vibrant Villages - MHA) - Zigmeela Bhutia, Santosh Rai, Milan Sherpa, Diki Sherpa, Renuka Ghimirey, Phu Tshering Lepcha, Sherap Bhutia, Asukmit Lepcha, Phurkit Lepcha, Ezera Tamang, Chuzing Lepcha, Chittim Bhutia, langrip lepcha, Nima Tshering Lerpcha, Sonam Tshering Lepcha

(State/UT wise details of Cordinator/LO attending RDC -2025) - Om Nath Adhikari, Ringzing Namgyal Bhutia

(Textile - Handicrafts) - Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia (Padma Shree), Bijoy Shakya (National Awardee)

WCD (Handicrafts) - Emelda Lepcha, Pramila Chettri, Rinchen Ongmu Bhutia

North Bengal:

(BRO-Road construction workers) - Rahela Bibi