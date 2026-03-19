Assam–Meghalaya step up border coordination to ensure peaceful 2026 Assembly Polls

In a concerted effort to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in sensitive border areas, senior civil and police officials from Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday, March 19, carried out a joint inspection and coordination meeting at Lumpi along the inter-state boundary ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The high-level visit was led by Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, who reviewed preparedness measures in border villages under Boko. The inspection was accompanied by top security officials including Kamrup Senior Superintendent of Police Subhashish Baruah and West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, along with other senior administrative officers from both states.

A joint coordination meeting was subsequently held at Lower Lumpi in the presence of local residents, reflecting a collaborative approach aimed at instilling confidence among voters living in border areas. Officials from both sides deliberated on ensuring seamless voting procedures, robust security deployment, and facilitation measures for electors residing near the inter-state boundary.

Authorities underscored the need for close coordination to prevent any disruption and to guarantee that voters from Lumpi and adjoining villages can exercise their franchise without inconvenience. The meeting placed particular emphasis on synchronised security arrangements and logistical planning for polling stations located in geographically sensitive zones.

Officials noted that this marks the second round of such inter-state consultations, following an earlier meeting held in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Highlighting the geographical complexities, DC Mishra stated that Kamrup district shares its boundary with Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi and West Khasi Hills districts, making joint coordination critical for the smooth conduct of elections.

He further informed that a total of 15 polling stations fall within the border belt, including key locations such as Lumpi, Gamerimura and Ukiam, spread across the Boko-Chaygaon and Palashbari Assembly constituencies. Detailed discussions have been held to identify and address potential challenges, with Meghalaya authorities extending full cooperation.

Echoing similar sentiments, West Khasi Hills DC Hema Nayak said that such periodic coordination exercises have historically contributed to maintaining peace during elections in the region. He reaffirmed Meghalaya’s commitment to supporting Assam in ensuring orderly polling and urged the Kamrup administration to share movement plans of polling personnel and materials to facilitate better coordination with local police units.