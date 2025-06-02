Assam and Meghalaya will install boundary pillars in five mutually resolved areas before August 15, marking the most concrete progress in decades toward settling their longstanding territorial dispute, chief ministers announced Monday.

The commitment emerged from high-level talks between Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma at Koinadhara, where both leaders expressed confidence that physical demarcation would finally bring clarity to boundaries that have remained contentious since Meghalaya's creation in 1972.

"Out of six areas for which agreement was signed, we will try to erect the border pillars in five of these areas by August 15," Sarma told reporters at a joint press conference. The sixth area requires additional negotiations involving land exchange arrangements.

One of the five areas presents a unique challenge, with Meghalaya requesting a village currently allocated to Assam while offering equivalent territory in return. Assam has sought a week's time to consider the proposal, officials said.

The pillar installation represents the physical manifestation of the March 2022 agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which resolved disputes across six of the 12 contested zones along the 884.9-kilometre interstate boundary. Under that settlement, Assam retained 18.46 square kilometres while Meghalaya received 18.33 square kilometres of the 36.79 square kilometres under consideration.

Discussions regarding the sixth area, Piling Kata, continue with Deputy Commissioners from both states scheduled for additional rounds of negotiations. Officials described the issue as involving "differences in interpretation" that require technical resolution.

Beyond the immediate pillar installation, both states have agreed to advance discussions on the remaining six disputed territories, though no timeline has been established for resolving these more complex cases.

The momentum from border resolution talks has spilt over into collaborative development initiatives. Both governments confirmed their commitment to jointly pursue the ambitious 55 MW Kulsi Water Power Project, a multi-purpose initiative designed to address regional power generation, irrigation needs, and tourism development.

"Kulsi is a win-win project for both states. We have decided to work on it together with the condition that people living in that area will be taken into confidence," Sangma explained, emphasising the importance of community consultation in project implementation.

The hydel project faces significant logistical challenges, potentially requiring the relocation of approximately 10 villages. The complexity of land ownership in Meghalaya's hills, where property remains largely private, adds another layer of difficulty to implementation planning.

Technical expertise from IIT Roorkee will support the initiative through comprehensive satellite mapping analysis, expected to conclude within three months. The institute will provide final recommendations based on detailed geographic and hydrological assessments.

For Assam, the project promises substantial relief from Guwahati's worsening urban flooding problems while enhancing irrigation infrastructure across Kamrup and Goalpara districts. Meghalaya anticipates benefits from improved power generation and tourism development opportunities.

Assam has presented detailed documentation regarding water sourcing from the Khanapara area, while Meghalaya emphasised implementing mutual protection measures to ensure environmental and safety standards for both states.

The border dispute traces back to the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971, which Meghalaya has consistently challenged since its formation as a separate state. The current phased approach to resolution represents the most systematic effort to address these historical grievances through negotiated settlements rather than prolonged legal battles.

Officials from both states expressed optimism that the August 15 deadline for pillar installation would demonstrate their commitment to the peaceful resolution of territorial disputes, potentially serving as a model for other interstate boundary issues across India.