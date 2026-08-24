Assam-Meghalaya tourist taxi services resume after Umiam blockade temporarily lifted

Tourist taxi services between Assam and Meghalaya resumed on Monday, August 24 after representatives of tourist taxi associations in Meghalaya temporarily withdrew their blockade at Umiam, allowing Assam-registered tourist vehicles to enter the neighbouring state.

The development brought temporary relief to tourists and transport operators affected by the ongoing standoff between taxi associations of the two states. The Umiam route is a key corridor for tourists travelling from Guwahati to destinations across Meghalaya.

The blockade had disrupted the movement of Assam-based tourist taxis heading towards Meghalaya amid growing tensions between transport operators over inter-state vehicle movement.

Following discussions among representatives of Meghalaya’s tourist taxi associations, the blockade was temporarily withdrawn, allowing Assam-registered tourist vehicles to resume their services.

However, the latest move is being viewed as a temporary arrangement, with the broader dispute between transport operators from Assam and Meghalaya yet to be resolved.

The transport standoff has raised concerns for the tourism sector, which relies heavily on uninterrupted road connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya. Guwahati serves as a major transit point for tourists visiting Meghalaya, particularly during periods of high tourist movement.

Authorities and representatives of the transport sector are continuing efforts to de-escalate the situation and work towards a lasting resolution. The resumption of services is expected to ease immediate disruptions faced by tourists and operators.

Meanwhile, 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with incidents related to the dispute, while five masked persons allegedly involved in the August 19 violence have been identified.

The temporary withdrawal of the blockade at Umiam has restored movement along the route for the time being. Further discussions between stakeholders are expected to determine whether the latest relaxation can lead to a broader settlement of the Assam-Meghalaya transport dispute