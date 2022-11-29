Amid announcing a slew of decisions taken in the cabinet meeting on November 29, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the Mukroh violence and said that Assam Government strongly condemns the Mukroh incident that took six lives including one Assam Forest official and said that both Assam and Meghalaya have a constitutional boundary and both the states adhere to it.

Criticising the police officials, the Chief Minister said that police should not use weapons against innocent civilians.

''Police should not use weapons against innocent civilians and people. The weapon should be used only against the terrorists and criminals,'' he said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Speaking further on the matter, Sarma also informed that Assam is negotiating with Meghalaya on the boundary adjustment issue and the adjustment will happen through the committee that the state has formed.

''‘Status quo’ will be maintained till the border dispute is not resolved,'' he said.



He also said that the recent Mukroh incident will not have any impact or problem in the broader landscape of the Assam-Meghalaya relationship.

“We are duty-bound to protect the people of Meghalaya in Assam. Meghalaya Government is constitutionally bound to protect the people of Assam in Meghalaya,” he added.