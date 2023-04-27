A 10-member team from Punjab including family members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is arriving in Dibrugarh today.

As per reports, the team arriving from Punjab includes Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh, members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and a lawyer.

In order to arrange a meeting between Sikh youth being held in Assam’s Central Jail and their family members from Punjab, advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is reaching Dibrugarh today.

The Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is bringing the family members of youths detained from Punjab under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh, Assam, for the jail meetings with their kin today.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in-and-around the Dibrugarh Central Jail, ahead of the arrival of the team from Punjab.

It needs mention here, a total of 9 Khalistani sympathisers along with Amritpal Singh are currently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they are being interrogated by central intelligence agencies.

Also read : Assam: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh being interrogated by central intelligence agencies in Dibrugarh