Assam: Menstrual health awareness meet concludes in Margherita with strong community participation

A two-day awareness meeting on menstrual health, hygiene, and nutrition, organised by the national voluntary organisation The WE Foundation, concluded at the Margherita India Club, on July 16. The programme aimed to educate and empower women with essential knowledge on menstruation-related issues.

Held on July 15 and 16, the event featured Sanjib Shah, Project Officer of The WE Foundation from West Bengal, as the keynote speaker on the opening day. Shah delivered an in-depth talk addressing the various physical and social challenges women face during menstruation and emphasised the importance of hygiene, proper nutrition, and awareness.

The final day saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Subhananda Deori, Inspector of the Margherita Handloom and Textile Department, Pallavi Gogoi, Coordinator at the Margherita Education Department’s Cluster Resource Center, Bobby Hazarika, BPM, Assam, Deepa Shyam, Assistant Secretary of the Sauravi Women’s Committee, and social worker Deepanjali Chiring.

Local journalists Bikash Baruah, Abdul Alim, and Mridu Baruah, along with numerous notable personalities and around 300 women from self-help groups across the region, were also in attendance.

Guests were warmly welcomed with the traditional Assamese phoolam gamosha, followed by the formal proceedings and speeches that underscored the critical need for awareness on menstrual health.

In a key gesture of support, sanitary napkins were distributed to the attendees, with over 1,000 women benefiting from the initiative during the two-day programme.

The event was coordinated by Javed Ali, Coordinator of The WE Foundation, who ensured smooth organisation and meaningful community engagement.

The programme marked a significant step toward breaking taboos and promoting informed menstrual practices among women in the region.