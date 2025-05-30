A 29-year-old mentally challenged youth, Anowar Hussain, son of Fulchan Ali from Birshing Gaon Panchayat under Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri district, has been reported missing from Katihar Railway Station in Bihar.

The incident occurred during the family's return journey to Assam from Rajasthan, where they had been working as daily wage labourers for the past several months. While transiting through Katihar, Anowar was separated from his family under unknown circumstances.

Family members, distraught over his disappearance, revealed that Anowar's mental health condition makes it difficult for him to communicate or navigate unfamiliar surroundings. They have issued a public appeal for any information that may help locate him.



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Description: Anowar Hussain is mentally challenged and may be disoriented.

If found or seen, the public is requested to immediately contact local police or reach out to his family in Dhubri.

The family and local community are anxiously hoping for his safe return.