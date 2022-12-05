A mentally challenged youth was allegedly stabbed to death in Assam's Cachar district on December 4. The heinous crime was committed at Rukni Tea Estate, where the deceased, Nirmal Nath, was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

It is learnt that Biswajit Kalindi, son of Vijay Kalindi, a resident of Rukni tea estate, committed the horrific incident.

According to reports, Nath was a mentally disturbed man. When Nath approached a tea shop owned by Kalindi on December 4, Kalindi asked him to leave immediately. Following this, the two got into a fight, and an enraged Kalindi stabbed Nath from behind.

Meanwhile, police arrived on the scene and arrested Kalindi in connection with the case. Locals saw Nirmal's body lying in front of Biswajit's tea shop in the garden and informed the Panchayat along with Biswajit's father and the police as well.

Police recovered the body in the presence of magistrate Dipankar Nath and sent it to Silchar Medical College for postmortem. Meanwhile, police arrested Biswajit Kalindi from the spot and took him to Dhalai police station.

On the other hand, Biswajit's father Vijay Kalindi says that his son is mentally disturbed, but police refuses to accept it. He also says that his son told him that he was engaged in a quarrel with Nirmal Nath after he made obscene comments about his mother. In a fit of rage, Biswajit stabbed Nath at the back. Nirmal died on the spot and the incident created a sensation in the entire region.