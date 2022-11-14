A young woman’s body was found in a pond in Roumari Pathar village under the Chenga revenue circle of the Barpeta district. The deceased has been identified as Mamta Begum of Roumari Pathar.

According to reports, mentally challenged Mamta Begum has been missing since Saturday night and her family members were looking for her in various places. Finally, on Sunday night the family discovered her body floating in the pond of Abdul Kader’s house.



After receiving information from the Village Chief about the incident, Champalal Bhattacharya, the officer-in-charge of Tarabari police station, reached the spot with a police team.

Mamta Begum's father Majar Ali said that his daughter has been mentally ill for a long time and might have slipped in the dark at night and fallen into the pond. He said that he has no complaint against anyone in connection with the incident.

Tarabari police recovered the body and sent it to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta for a post-mortem.