As Assam is gearing up to implement National Education Policy, 2020 and improving the condition and quality of education, a primary school in Katigara area in Cachar district is not following the norms, rules and regulations of the government.

Even Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims that the academic environment of schools in Assam has improved phenomenally but seeing the the atmosphere of the school in Cachar will put everyone in dismay.

Despite having four teachers to teach in the school, No. 51 Gonirgram Lower Primary School in Katigara now has the mid day meal cook as their teacher.

Soon after the school opens, the school cook is busy teaching the students. The reason is yet more shocking.

Teachers of Gonirgram Lower Primary School do not reach school on time which compels the cook to impart education to the children.

It is alleged the school maid has been ordered by the school authorities until the teachers reached school. Once the teachers arrives at around 11 am the cook is then asked to prepare the mid day meal.

The irregularities have been going on for a long time and the district elementary education authorities have not even bothered to take a note of the incident yet.