In yet another historic moment, paving way for further peace in the state of Assam, pro-scribed militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) will be signing a peace agreement with the Central Government in Delhi today.

As per sources, a team comprising of DNLA cadres along with a mediator have reached Delhi for the signing of the historic agreement.

The peace agreement will be likely signed today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It needs mention, the militant outfit had declared a unilateral ceasefire for another six months starting April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Juhthai, the chairman of DNLA, had desired to extend the period of the Ceasefire Agreement Sign of DNLA to another six months, from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

In the letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it states- " It hereby informs you that the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has resolved to extend the period of another six months of Ceasefire Agreement Sign from April 2023 to 30th September 2023 for better peaceful environment, developmental talk and co-relation among us. This is for information and necessary action."

Also read : Assam: Militant outfit DNLA declares unilateral ceasefire for six more months