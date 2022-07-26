Prices of several essential items are on the rise and it is hurting the common man the most. To further aggravate the pain of the common man and the dwindling household budget, the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 4 beginning August 1.

After the hike, consumers in Guwahati will have to pay Rs 54 for a litre of milk.

The association has decided to hike the price of milk at source considering the hike in prices of fodder, fuel, medicines for cattle and other essential commodities. Currently, a litre of milk is sold at Rs 50. From August 1, milk will be sold at Rs 54 per litre.

There are 1,050 dairy farms under the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association which produce 1,50,200 litres of milk every day. The milk is sold in the city by retail milk traders.

It may be mentioned that, with the hike in milk prices, the price of sweets and other milk products might also increase.

Moreover, the Centre had also imposed 5% GST on milk products. Pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, paneer and milk will attract GST at a rate of 5 per cent.

Earlier in April, Guwahati-based West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) announced an increase in retail price of all its milk variants by Rs 2 per litre. Similarly, dairy giant AMUL has also hiked the price of milk by Rs.2 per litre across India from March 1 this year.