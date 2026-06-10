Assam minister Ajanta Neog reviews development projects at Kamrup DDC meeting, emphasises transparency and timely execution

Assam's newly appointed Guardian Minister for Kamrup district, Ajanta Neog, on Wednesday, June 9 chaired a review meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Amingaon.

Neog, who also serves as the state's Minister for Women and Child Development and Tourism, reviewed the status and progress of various developmental projects being implemented across the district. During the meeting, she stressed the importance of efficient governance and directed officials to ensure that all proposals are processed within 24 hours, with no pending work at any level.

Emphasising timely implementation of government schemes and infrastructure projects, the Minister instructed all departments to strictly adhere to project deadlines while maintaining transparency, accountability and quality standards. She stated that developmental initiatives should be executed efficiently without compromising on quality.

The Guardian Minister also directed officials to provide constituency-wise updates and comprehensive overviews of development activities to the respective legislators. The move is aimed at strengthening coordination between departments and elected representatives and facilitating effective monitoring of ongoing projects.

The review meeting was attended by MLA Diganta Kalita, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and MLA Prakash Chandra Das. Also present were Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah, the Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad, the District Development Commissioner, Additional District Commissioners and heads of various government departments.

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of developmental works in the district and ensuring their timely and effective implementation in line with government objectives.