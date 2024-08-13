Ashok Singhal, Assam's Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister, and the BJP in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, has called for a concerted effort to strengthen the party's grassroots organization in the state. Speaking at an interaction program in Tawang, Singhal urged party workers to actively inform the public about welfare schemes and gather feedback to drive further development.

Singhal highlighted the importance of effectively implementing flagship programs from both the state and central governments, noting that inadequate information has hampered their full impact. "It's crucial that our workers educate the public on the available welfare schemes and ensure their successful execution at the grassroots level," Singhal emphasized.

He also encouraged party members to engage with the youth and demonstrate the tangible benefits of BJP governance compared to previous administrations. Singhal pointed out that the central government's support is substantial, with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu securing a state budget allocation of approximately Rs 30,000 crores. This budget includes major investments in road infrastructure and hydropower projects, promising significant development for the region.