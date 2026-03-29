Assam minister Ashok Singhal backs Amit Shah’s Sonitpur visit as campaign gains pace

Assam minister and BJP candidate from Dhekiajuli, Ashok Singhal, welcomed the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Sonitpur district, describing it as a major boost to the party’s campaign ahead of the Vijay Sankalp rally.

Speaking to reporters, Singhal said party workers were enthusiastic about hosting the senior BJP leader in the constituency. “We are welcoming him… we are all very excited. Today, party workers lit 3,000 diyas and created his portrait,” he said, referring to a visual tribute organised at Shaheed Maidan in Dhekiajuli.

He added that the event also marked a significant date, noting that Shah had visited the area “on this day 10 years ago”, which prompted the symbolic gesture by party workers.

The preparations come as the BJP intensifies its outreach in Sonitpur district, with Shah’s visit expected to anchor the Vijay Sankalp rally and energise local cadres. The diya display, featuring a portrait of the Home Minister, was presented as a show of support ahead of the event.

Earlier in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Guwahati, drawing large crowds and signalling growing campaign momentum in the state. Addressing the media afterwards, he expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, stating that the party would return to power with “more than 90 seats”.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.