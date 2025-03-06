Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal has refuted allegations that he made negative comments about Bhaona, the traditional theatrical performance introduced by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

Dismissing the claims as "completely baseless," he stated that certain media reports had misrepresented the situation, creating a false perception among the public.

In a statement, Singhal on his X handle said, "There have been recent claims suggesting that I made negative comments about Bhaona, the unique creation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.



However, these allegations are completely baseless, and there is no question of me making such statements. Unfortunately, some media reports have misrepresented the situation, leading to a misconception among the public."



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He further clarified that he had no intention of engaging in unnecessary debates on the matter but expressed regret if the controversy had hurt anyone’s sentiments. "If this issue has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he added.

Bhaona, an integral part of Assamese cultural heritage, was pioneered by Srimanta Sankardeva in the 15th–16th century as a means of spreading Neo-Vaishnavism through dramatized religious narratives. Any perceived criticism of it often sparks strong reactions from cultural and religious circles.

Singal’s clarification aims to put an end to the controversy, though reactions from cultural and political groups are still emerging.