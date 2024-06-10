Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, spearheaded several pivotal meetings at Janata Bhawan today, addressing pressing issues concerning Guwahati's urban landscape and statewide development projects.

In a comprehensive session with top officials from the Directorate of Housing and Urban Affairs, Minister Singhal delved into the intricacies of missions such as Flood-Free Guwahati, Mission Amrut, and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), among others. The meeting also involved discussions with the Technical Wing of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, as well as the Directorate of Urban and Village Planning.

A primary focus of today's deliberations was the unprecedented rainfall in Guwahati, exacerbating flood conditions in the city. Minister Singhal, cognizant of the challenges posed by cyclone 'Remal,' directed officials to strategize long-term solutions under Mission Flood-Free Guwahati. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining natural waterways, Singhal urged officials to ensure cleanliness in drains and water bodies, combat illegal activities like mining and construction, and curb encroachments along riverbanks.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around the progress of urban drinking water supply schemes initiated under AMRUT 2.0 across various cities in the state. Projects like the Nagaon Water Supply Scheme, Dibrugarh Water Supply Scheme, and others were reviewed for their advancements. Minister Singhal also assessed the status of water supply initiatives in cities like Jorhat, North Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Silchar, among others.

In a separate meeting, Minister Singhal underscored the importance of solid waste management, wastewater treatment, and the upkeep of public amenities like toilets. Additionally, he stressed the procurement of household waste from municipalities, highlighting the significance of community participation in waste management efforts.

The meetings, attended by officials from various departments including GMDA, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department, underscored the collaborative approach taken by the state government to address critical urban challenges and advance developmental initiatives.