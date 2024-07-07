Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has inaugurated several key projects under the state government's 'Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana' initiative in Borsola under the Sonitpur district of Assam. Singhal made this announcement through a post on X.

"Reaffirming our commitment to enhance the quality of life for citizens and promote holistic village development, today inaugurated the following developmental works under the Govt of Assam's initiative 'Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana," Minister Singhal posted.

The projects inaugurated include the construction of a paver block road from Hom Nath Dahal House to Ganga Devi House and another from Rajen Sahani House to Mahamoni Mandir to Ratan Karmakar House. These roads aim to improve connectivity and ease of access for residents, facilitating smoother transportation within the village.

Additionally, a new computer lab facility has been established at Dibya Jyoti Club. This initiative is expected to enhance educational facilities by providing villagers, especially the youth, with access to modern technology and digital literacy resources.

The protection of Santiban Cremation Ground near Mora River is another key project, aimed at preserving a vital community site and ensuring it remains accessible for performing last rites. Minister Singhal emphasized the importance of such projects for maintaining cultural and social traditions.

Two new community halls have also been inaugurated, one at Kandapara Durga Mandir and another at Borbhagia Belsiri Barowari. These halls are intended to foster community engagement by providing spaces for social, cultural, and religious gatherings.

An environmentally sustainable initiative includes the installation of solar street lights in the model village area. This project aims to enhance safety and security while reducing the village's carbon footprint.

Minister Singhal underscored the impact of these initiatives on improving infrastructure accessibility, educational facilities, environmental conservation, and community engagement. "These initiatives under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will significantly improve infrastructure accessibility, educational facilities, environmental conservation, and community engagement, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life," he added.

The 'Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana' demonstrates the Assam government's commitment to rural development and improving the standard of living for its citizens.