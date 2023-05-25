In a devastating incident that unfolded in Guwahati, the Gammon JICA water supply main pipe burst, resulting in the loss of one life and injuring 30 individuals.

Ashok Singhal, the Assam Minister for Guwahati Development Department (GDD), addressed the issue while speaking exclusively to India Today NE. Expressing deep regret over the incident, Singhal emphasized the need for a comprehensive inquiry to determine the exact cause behind the tragic accident. He stated that while the water supply system had been functioning smoothly without any issues for the past three years, this unforeseen incident had taken place, categorizing it as an accident.

Singhal further highlighted that similar incidents had occurred in the past over the span of approximately 7-8 years. However, the recent water supply pipe burst necessitates a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident. Singhal assured that the authorities are committed to uncovering the root cause to prevent any such mishaps in the future.

The catastrophic incident occurred in the Kharguli area of Guwahati on May 25 when a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst, resulting in a devastating water gush. The burst led to the sweeping away of numerous vehicles and the destruction of approximately 40 houses. Tragically, one person, identified as Sumitra Rabha, lost her life in the incident. She was a resident of one of the affected houses.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., causing panic and chaos among the local residents. Over 600 individuals were directly impacted by the water gush, with around 30 individuals sustaining injuries. The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.