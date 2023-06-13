Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal visited the family members of Late Smt. Sumitra Rabha Das on June 13, who lost her life in the Kharguli water pipe burst incident. Singhal expressed his sincere condolences and presented a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a token of sympathy.

Singhal took to Twitter to share his condolences, stating, "Paid my sincere condolences to the family of Late Smt. Sumitra Rabha Das who lost her life in the unfortunate pipe burst incident in Kharguli. Handed over a cheque of ₹3 Lakhs from CM’s Relief Fund as a token of our sympathy. Was joined by DC Kamrup Metro Shri Pallab Gopal Jha & the local Ward Councillor on the visit. Prayed to the Almighty to grant her soul eternal peace. I stand with the bereaved family in their hour of grief."

The incident occurred on May 25 when a water supply pipe burst in Kharguli, causing a major gush of water that swept away a woman. Numerous residents were affected, and several individuals sustained injuries. Prompt medical assistance was provided as the injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.