Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal rallies support in BTR, says people trust BJP for peace and development

With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections drawing near, senior BJP leader and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Kokrajhar district on Thursday to galvanize party workers and connect with the public through the Vijay Sankalp Sabha.





Held at Dotma and Fakiragram, the public meetings drew large crowds of enthusiastic BJP supporters and local residents. Minister Singhal, addressing the gatherings, underscored the growing trust and confidence the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have in the BJP’s leadership and vision.





Chanting the slogan “BJP for BTR, BTR for BJP!”, Singhal highlighted the party’s consistent focus on ensuring peace, security, and development in the region. “The overwhelming support witnessed here today is a testament to the faith people have in the BJP and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he remarked.





Speaking from the stage at Dotma, Singhal added, “The people’s embrace of the BJP’s vision for a peaceful, secure, and developed BTR reflects their confidence in our inclusive development agenda and governance model.”