Guwahati Development Department Minister Ashok Singhal made headlines recently for his on-spot inspection of the cleaning of Bharalu and Bahini rivers in Guwahati. During the inspection, Singhal expressed disappointment at the slow pace of work and immediately suspended an in-charge engineer for dereliction of duty.

The inspection was part of the Mission Flood Free Guwahati project, which aims to tackle the perennial flood issues that Guwahati experiences every year. Singhal also inspected illegal settlements that have sprung up on the banks of the two rivers on the RG Baruah Road. Additionally, Singhal reprimanded town planner Rajib Neog for failing to perform his duties efficiently.

Singhal tweeted, "As the monsoon approaches, we are ensuring that we are ready to tackle the perennial flood issues that Guwahati experiences every year. In this regard, today I inspected various ongoing works across the city along with senior officials from the GMC and the H&UA department."

The minister also inspected desiltation works being carried out through the use of Super Sucker Machines in Dispur. Singhal further added that he will ensure strict action is taken against officials who permitted illegal constructions near the banks of the Bahini river.