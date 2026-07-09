Assam Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar appointed President of Northeast Traditional Wrestling Federation

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been appointed as the President of the Northeast Traditional Wrestling Federation, a move aimed at promoting and preserving the region's rich indigenous wrestling traditions.

The appointment was conferred by the Federation's National President, Sudesh Kumar, who officially handed over the letter of appointment.

The federation expressed confidence that Ashwini Ray Sarkar's leadership will help strengthen traditional wrestling across the Northeast by encouraging greater participation among youth, preserving indigenous sporting heritage, and promoting the sport at regional and national levels.

The appointment is expected to give a fresh boost to the development of traditional wrestling in the Northeast through the organisation of competitions, talent promotion, and wider recognition of the region's traditional martial sports.