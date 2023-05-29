The Assam government have asked all the teachers of government schools to provide 360-degree information about their staff and students.

Earlier in April the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu formally launched the Siksha Setu Axom portal in Guwahati.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam education minister, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Those who say -' No Pay No Work' should support -' No Work No Pay', too. We don't have a problem with the majority of sincerely serving teachers. But some teachers do not go to school. That's why we are asking all teachers to upload their profiles to http://sikshasetu.assam.gov.in."

Those who say -'No Pay No Work' should support -'No Work No Pay', too. We don't have a problem with the majority of sincerely serving teachers. But some teachers do not go to school. That's why we are asking all teachers to upload their profiles to https://t.co/CVELWLOpaH. Please… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 29, 2023

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The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has opted not to participate in the state government's 'Shiksha Setu' initiative. The association has chosen not to work with the government until the position of headmaster is created.

The teachers' union has also accused the government of constantly depriving them and cheating them by imposing additional obligations. The ASPTA has urged that the government address the concerns of all elementary teachers.

Meanwhile, the teachers' union has determined that starting May 22, they would return any Tablets issued by the department for the Shiksha Setu initiative if the advertising for a new headmaster is not published by May 21.

The Siksha Setu Axom portal is a comprehensive digital platform designed to serve as a single source of information for the day-to-day administrative operations of schools so that the Education Department can take timely and data-driven decisions for the optimization of resources and improve the overall performance of schools.



