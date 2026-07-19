Assam Minister Atul Bora dedicates modern sanitation vehicles to Bokakhat Municipal Board

Assam Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Excise, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Border Protection & Development, and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora on July 19 dedicated a fleet of state-of-the-art sanitation vehicles to the Bokakhat Municipal Board, marking a significant step towards strengthening urban cleanliness and civic services in the town.

Sharing the update on X, Bora said the newly inducted fleet includes waste collection and transportation vehicles, a road sweeper, a mini super sucker, and a sprinkler vehicle. He said the vehicles will play a crucial role in enhancing sanitation services, maintaining cleaner streets, and ensuring a healthier urban environment for the people of Bokakhat.

The minister expressed confidence that the addition of the modern sanitation vehicles would further strengthen the town’s cleanliness drive and improve public service delivery under the Bokakhat Municipal Board.